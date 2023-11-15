Companies with remote work outperform revenue growth

Thought this was an interesting article in support of flexible working: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jenamcgregor/2023/11/14/companies-with-flexible-remote-work-policies-outperform-on-revenue-growth-report/?sh=63ccc2905ae4





"It found that the average public company that gives employees choice over whether to come into an office also outperformed on revenue growth over the past three years by 16 percentage points, compared to companies with more restrictive policies."