Companies with remote work outperform revenue growth
Thought this was an interesting article in support of flexible working: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jenamcgregor/2023/11/14/companies-with-flexible-remote-work-policies-outperform-on-revenue-growth-report/?sh=63ccc2905ae4
"It found that the average public company that gives employees choice over whether to come into an office also outperformed on revenue growth over the past three years by 16 percentage points, compared to companies with more restrictive policies."
ZTrope90Product Designer
Initially, CEOs liked to tout the "collaboration, more efficiency, better onboarding, etc." as a talking point for RTO, but when more studies come out that remote work is just as, if not more, effective, the goalposts are going to be moved and CEOs are going to stop giving reasons beyond "It's my choice." Even Jassy doesn't give anymore reason to it, he just says come back to office or quit. No data, no justification, just my way or the highway
TPM012345Technical Program Manager
How very Day 2 of him.
