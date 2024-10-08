Shevchenko in
Thoughts on Upstart
Hello everyone,
I wanted to ask your opinion about Upstart as a company.
I am in the process of interview with them for a certain level of research scientist but I wanted to understand if it is a company that worth the transition to?
I am not desperate for a new job as I work in a big company right now but Upstart offers significantly more money. They are also fully remote but I don't care that much.
I am looking to change my job but I wanted to make sure my next step is going to be right one.
I couldn't find too much review about them so I decided to ask.
Thank you!
x0x0x0errorFrontend Software Engineer
I've heard decent things about them, but like any job, I'm sure they have their own quirks/issues. What're your overall goals? Or what would entice you to join them?
1
ShevchenkoData Scientist
I like intersection of ML and finance. My ultimate goal is working in an investment banking or financial institution. I want to drift away from. Coding eventually and learn the business side. I am not smart enough for MAANG.
So, I want to use this opportunity to open up more opportunities. However, not sure how well respected Upstart is.
