Thoughts on Upstart

Hello everyone,

I wanted to ask your opinion about Upstart as a company.

I am in the process of interview with them for a certain level of research scientist but I wanted to understand if it is a company that worth the transition to?

I am not desperate for a new job as I work in a big company right now but Upstart offers significantly more money. They are also fully remote but I don't care that much.

I am looking to change my job but I wanted to make sure my next step is going to be right one.

I couldn't find too much review about them so I decided to ask.

Thank you!