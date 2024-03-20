Developing an Employment Strategy

As the title suggests, I'm seeking a guidance on a strategy to fulfill my goal of becoming a full stack engineer. I have minimal connections in the industry and no experience. What did it take for you to land your first gig? What should be my focus?





My current situation:

I am a senior, and will get my BS in Computer Science next fall term. My passion lies in web development and I am mostly self taught because my university does not focus on web dev.





I am confident in building websites from the ground up with Node.js and React then deploying with NGINX. I have a personal portfolio and a weather app. Along with school projects such as a fintech banking website and a procedurally generated 2D game.





I also participate on a programming team every semester to represent my university in competitions.





Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read this post! 🤙