MAANG - An overrated journey - opinion

I can see that in future the reviews will be done by AI and believe me they won't show any mercy.





I attended MS, Google, AWS, Uber, Confluence, Oracle onsites last year and got rejected. Oracle offer received but I rejected because of non negotiable salary. I tried real hard and there is always this one question in all interviews that gets me. I always provide partial output but gets rejected. I think god was telling me it's not your time :) but I stopped pursuing this now.





Edit: the reason for the post is that now hearing about the mass layoffs I sometimes think "It could have been me.". Thank God again I guess.

There is no more value in pursuing MAANG opportunities. With the mass layoffs and working with minimum engineers, the role demands much more than you can imagine.