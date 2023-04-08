LeetcodeKing in
MAANG - An overrated journey - opinion
There is no more value in pursuing MAANG opportunities. With the mass layoffs and working with minimum engineers, the role demands much more than you can imagine.
I can see that in future the reviews will be done by AI and believe me they won't show any mercy.
I attended MS, Google, AWS, Uber, Confluence, Oracle onsites last year and got rejected. Oracle offer received but I rejected because of non negotiable salary. I tried real hard and there is always this one question in all interviews that gets me. I always provide partial output but gets rejected. I think god was telling me it's not your time :) but I stopped pursuing this now.
Comment your thoughts please.
Edit: the reason for the post is that now hearing about the mass layoffs I sometimes think "It could have been me.". Thank God again I guess.
24
chompchompSoftware Engineer
I agree 100% with your assessment. I have also been in the IT industry and worked for both small and big companies, private and public. They both have their advantages and disadvantages. The biggest problem I see with the companies like the MAANGs is that employees aren't an investment anymore; we are treated as a cost and as plug & play professionals.
My recommendation is to find a company where you are given room to explore and grow and change companies every 3-4 years. Spend a few years contacting doing solution architecture after you've become a team lead.
It true that you can earn crazy money as you move up at one of the MAANG companies but once you hit Sr. Engineer the odds of you making principle (ie 750k+) will all depend on luck and your willingness to not code but rub shoulders. Personally, I got into IT to build things people use and solve problems.