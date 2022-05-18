19g615l399cj40 in
Interview Help - Apple Presentation
Hello, im new to levels but im currently in the process of interviewing at Apple for an EPM position. The next step is a 20 minute presentation and I would love any tips / advice about what the interviewers are looking for and whats the best way to structure the presentation?
Thanks!
infiniteloopSoftware Engineer
Which team / platform is this for? Generally they’re looking for experience with managing a project end to end before. Where are you in the interviews? The interviews are also very situational / case study based and you speak with a lot of different people.
