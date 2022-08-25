AdamWestin48502022 in
CheckR employment verification
⁉️ question: anyone in the US had their employment verification pulled by CheckR during interview process 🤔 wondering who they actually talk to or what they confirm. Not sure I want them calling HR signaling that I'm leaving 😅 I'd prefer if new employer would contact my references, immediate supervisor, teamLead..the usual. Also what if my title doesn't exactly match what's on the resume 😬 yea for sure I've spiced up my resume not lying but title was lower than what I was in charge of doing 🤷🏻♂️ (e.g. if you're HelpDesk but used to do sys admin stuff or your title Admin but you were actually Engineering solutions from zero to deployment). Your thoughts are appreciated 🙏🏼
In HR and all these background check companies usually just email to a generic HR alias inbox with a form that lists the title you listed and dates of employment. They will tell the company whether the data is confirmed and if not what the discrepancy is. Depending on your new company they may or may not ask you about the discrepancy. I only ask about title discrepancy when they are VERY different.
