CheckR employment verification

⁉️ question: anyone in the US had their employment verification pulled by CheckR during interview process 🤔 wondering who they actually talk to or what they confirm. Not sure I want them calling HR signaling that I'm leaving 😅 I'd prefer if new employer would contact my references, immediate supervisor, teamLead..the usual. Also what if my title doesn't exactly match what's on the resume 😬 yea for sure I've spiced up my resume not lying but title was lower than what I was in charge of doing 🤷🏻‍♂️ (e.g. if you're HelpDesk but used to do sys admin stuff or your title Admin but you were actually Engineering solutions from zero to deployment). Your thoughts are appreciated 🙏🏼