Offer for Senior Machine Learning Engineer
Hi all,
I received an offer for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer position in Germany. I have a background in AI, MIR, ML & MLOps. One important detail, the stock options they offer are virtual and have no value until the company goes public. What do you think?
somecompany
Senior Machine Learning Engineer
Germany
Total per year
$126K
Level
Senior
Base
$95K
Total stock grant
$11K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
WaigongCainSoftware Engineer
Doesn’t it seem a bit of a lowball? Depending like where you live in Germany? Although I suppose if the avg salary is 60-70k then this would be a decent offer.
