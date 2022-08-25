Do you take on more work than your job requires?

Or better yet, are you expected to?





Someone arguing for employees to do more than their job for the sake of the company said, "If you run a company with only people that 'just do their job, nothing more, nothing less' that company will not make it very far and will go out of business."





I couldn't disagree more. If a company is making hires expecting them to do more work than they are being compensated for, run. If leadership thinks employees care about the company more than their own wellbeing, they are delusional.