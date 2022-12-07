Pipster in
Qualtrics L5 offer expectations
Expecting an offer for a senior role from Qualtrics. What total compensation should I be expecting? Any insights into this can help.
Location: Seattle
YOE: 5
Tead3d1kcSoftware Engineer
170ish base, stock seems to range quite a bit overall tc 350 https://www.levels.fyi/companies/qualtrics/salaries/software-engineer/levels/l5?searchText=seattle&sortBy=offer_date&sortOrder=ASC&yoeChoice=custom&maxYoe=5
O9tyy1f3Software Engineer
Why's the stock all over? Any idea what goes into that? Negotiations?
