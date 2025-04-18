What are some chill companies?

Do y'all know of any companies that are a bit harder to get into, but offer solid WLB once you get in? Honestly, I'm just looking to go home at 5PM regularly 😭😭





Ideally some mid-level pay too, but even then I'd be happy to trade a little pay for more WLB.





By mid-level pay, I mean like ~$150k for a Senior, not these $500k offers you see here...