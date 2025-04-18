ramenenjoyer in  
What are some chill companies?

Do y'all know of any companies that are a bit harder to get into, but offer solid WLB once you get in? Honestly, I'm just looking to go home at 5PM regularly 😭😭


Ideally some mid-level pay too, but even then I'd be happy to trade a little pay for more WLB.


By mid-level pay, I mean like ~$150k for a Senior, not these $500k offers you see here...

isjangComputer Science 14 hours ago
Amex.

The tenure at the company is really long so it might take you a while to become a sr eng. But the tenure here is long because people love Amex. The sr eng that I work with have been her for 15 - 20 years. some people spend their entire careers here.
