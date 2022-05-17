telescope in
Microsoft is doubling salary and stock budgets to retain existing employees
Follow up to my last thread about Microsoft supposedly increasing salaries. Seems like they're increasing salary budgets for the retention of existing employees. This seems like the logical conclusion that honestly more companies should arrive at. You can't retain your employees if they can just get a 30-40% salary increase by just hopping over to another company. Pay them more where they're at.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-16/microsoft-to-boost-salaries-to-keep-workers-cope-with-inflation
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
This is great, I’d stop hopping jobs if employers routinely did this
