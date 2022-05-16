pancakes123 in
Coinbase retention rate?
Got an offer (new grad). Wondering what current employees think of the work there, and what the average stay of a SWE is. Also, any insight into the internal morale, given the recent stock swings is much appreciated!
Coinbase
Software Engineer
New York City
Total per year
$197K
Level
IC3
Base
$140K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Thanks! So, I'm not actually joining until early 2023. Do you think this should affect my decision? Also have an offer from Amazon for similar yearly comp (190kish). I'm bullish on crypto for sure, and enjoy the business problem at Coinbase more than I do at Amazon. That said, Amazon is 100% the "safe" option.
Friends have generally told me they’re very bullish on Coinbase still given their plans to bring even more crypto native products to the masses (for example latest fiat to crypto payment integration they’ve built). But not everyone’s cup of tea either. A lot of gripes against crypto generally have now surfaced: Bitcoin isn’t a good hedge against inflation. And 90% of things are still centralized.