Questions for 250k base salary or higher
Would anyone mind sharing if they make a 250k base salary or higher?
1. Where are you located?
2. What is your role?
3. How long have you been in your role?
4. Is your role high pressure?
5. Do you work on the weekend?
6. How long could you stay in this position before you say 'screw it' or want to quit.
My base salary is 75k, no bonus, and no stock, but I do not work over 40 hours a week ever.
