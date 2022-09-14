niuf981njaflkUH in
Google Laser ➾🏠➾⛅️➾🌊
Google spinout Aalyria has a laser communications technology that can create networks that span land, sea, air, near space, and deep space. The company has an $8.7 million commercial contract with the US Defense Innovation Unit. Google still has a minority stake in Aalyria. It transferred nearly a decade's worth of intellectual property, patents, and physical assets to Aalyria earlier this year. Alphabet has been looking more into its experimental projects due to a slowdown in ad spending.
4
1140
Sort by:
319ijNbuyv0Software Engineer
If they transferrd the IP, does that mean Aalyria owns whatever it develops and Google would then have to buy it from them? Not sure how all that works.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
691,808