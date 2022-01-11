Python in
Do I really need a degree for tech?
I'm a self-taught SWE and I only finished my high school degree. I was able to land a dev role but I feel inferior around my coworkers, especially when they talk about their previous internship experiences. It just seems like they know how to navigate through the corporate world and they have an advantage with their degrees. Some of them even have a master's degree.
Should I really consider going back for a bachelor's degree? School has never really been my thing, but it would suck if I can't be considered for higher positions if I don't have a degree.
unclebenSoftware Engineer
Still don't think you'd need a degree, I think you're just feeling a healthy dose of impostor syndrome which all of us experience once in a while. You should definitely still keep learning on your own and racking up experience, but this false pretense that somehow school will magically solve this is simply not true. You can definitely pick up everything they've learned in their internships through your job or by working on projects on your own.
PythonSoftware Engineer
Yea imposter syndrome just doesn't seem to go away. I believe all of the managers have some sort of degree and it makes me feel like I won't be able to get there. But honestly, if they won't let me climb up because of a degree, then that says a lot about the company.
