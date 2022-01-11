Do I really need a degree for tech?

I'm a self-taught SWE and I only finished my high school degree. I was able to land a dev role but I feel inferior around my coworkers, especially when they talk about their previous internship experiences. It just seems like they know how to navigate through the corporate world and they have an advantage with their degrees. Some of them even have a master's degree.

Should I really consider going back for a bachelor's degree? School has never really been my thing, but it would suck if I can't be considered for higher positions if I don't have a degree.