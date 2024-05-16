BPMFarhan in  
Product Manager  

Prepare for Meta PM interviews

Save this one because it's really good! a PM at Meta shares his tips:


PM interviews test for 3 core skills — product sense, execution, and behavioral skills.


Here are the three guides he put together:


product sense: https://lnkd.in/dEXkG6fs

execution: https://lnkd.in/dz37a7m7

behavioral skills: https://lnkd.in/dvdRh9xg


#productmanagement

Just a moment...

bootcamp.uxdesign.cc
0_qQVWukcWqhdife_F.png
2
1817
Sort by:
helluvaguyProduct Manager  
Re. behaviorals: I had tremendous help in behavioral interviews with this deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,315