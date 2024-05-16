BPMFarhan in
Prepare for Meta PM interviews
Save this one because it's really good! a PM at Meta shares his tips:
PM interviews test for 3 core skills — product sense, execution, and behavioral skills.
Here are the three guides he put together:
product sense: https://lnkd.in/dEXkG6fs
execution: https://lnkd.in/dz37a7m7
behavioral skills: https://lnkd.in/dvdRh9xg
#productmanagement
2
1817
Sort by:
helluvaguyProduct Manager
Re. behaviorals: I had tremendous help in behavioral interviews with this deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,315