AWS UK Salary Cap

Hi everyone!

Can anyone confirm if AWS UK srill maintains a salary cap? Im told that their absolute highest salary is £160k (L7)

Does this sound right?
Software Engineering Manager  
That would explain why I got offered a base of £160K. I’m not sure whether this is the ceiling though.
Management Consultant  
That’s useful to know. I’m guessing it was a L7 role also?

Would you be willing to share what they offered in the form of RSUs and Sign On?
