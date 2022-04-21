19g6vl28zspr0 in
AWS UK Salary Cap
Hi everyone!
Can anyone confirm if AWS UK srill maintains a salary cap? Im told that their absolute highest salary is £160k (L7)
Does this sound right?
19g6vkvqlecdbSoftware Engineering Manager
That would explain why I got offered a base of £160K. I’m not sure whether this is the ceiling though.
19g6vl28zspr0Management Consultant
That’s useful to know. I’m guessing it was a L7 role also?
Would you be willing to share what they offered in the form of RSUs and Sign On?
Would you be willing to share what they offered in the form of RSUs and Sign On?
