RAAMIZ HUSSAIN SHIKOH in  
Computer Science at SRM Institute of Science and Technology 

About Cloud Computing

Hi! I am in my first year in Bachlors degree in Cloud Computing with specalization in Cloud Computing.

I need guidance in what courses should I attend to upskill myself in Cloud Computing in 2-2.5 years before the placement companies come to my campus.

Your guidance is really required for a fresher like me who doesn't know much about this field.

Thanks and Regards

Raamiz

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Whenever you can, definitely aim for certifications from the big cloud companies. There's like AWS Cloud Practitioner, Google Cloud Certifications, etc. that should all really help
