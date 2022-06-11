undertone in
Microsoft including pay ranges for all open job listings 🙌
This is such a win for candidates. Hopefully Microsoft leads the charge here and other companies start to follow with official pay ranges for roles.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10901943/amp/Microsoft-major-employer-post-salary-ranges-job-openings.html
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
This still doesn't address the differences in leveling and total comp. It seems like this only applies to base salary. And even then you'll get a wide salary range which won't actually tell you much until they determine your level.
fwpw2mKSoftware Engineer
Someone else posted about Buffer earlier and the great thing they do is share the actual formula they used. Having some standards for base is great. It's the OTHER factors that I'm most concerned about and that part should at least be revealed at a high level so candidates can negotiate for their desired figures.
