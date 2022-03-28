Microsoft EM vs Amazon SDM

I am halfway through the EM/SDM loop at Microsoft and Amazon. Both recruiters have been particularly naïve in discussing salary and I haven't had a clear negotiation session as of yet.

During the start of the process with both, I was told that the interview performance will determine the level. I was able to find out via a friend that the role at Amazon is L6, unsure of the level at Microsoft.





Assuming I get offers from both, what kind of salaries are we talking? Both these roles are in the EU with Microsoft being Ireland and Amazon in Germany.