Microsoft EM vs Amazon SDM
I am halfway through the EM/SDM loop at Microsoft and Amazon. Both recruiters have been particularly naïve in discussing salary and I haven't had a clear negotiation session as of yet.
During the start of the process with both, I was told that the interview performance will determine the level. I was able to find out via a friend that the role at Amazon is L6, unsure of the level at Microsoft.
Assuming I get offers from both, what kind of salaries are we talking? Both these roles are in the EU with Microsoft being Ireland and Amazon in Germany.
Software Engineer
Might be helpful to look through: https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineering%20Manager&search=Amazon%20L6&country=91,117,175,234,253 Would also try to target 65 for Microsoft
Software Engineering Manager
Thanks.
