Data Science vs MLE
Pros and cons? Is it true that Data Science gets paid less in general?
Context: New Grad, receiving Bachelors in Network Science and Masters in CS this May
5
1954
#dataengineering and #datascience has its own set of Pepsi or Coke, Android or iPhone questions. - Bayesian or Frequentist - Explainable model or Ensemble model - Databricks or Snowflake - Postgres or MongoDB - AWS or Azure - Python or R - Tensorflow or PyTorch - Airflow or Prefect - Hive or Iceberg - Spark or Flink - Lambda architecture or Kappa architecture Sure you can pick other options outside these two but you’d probably be wrong.
