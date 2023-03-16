math in SWE career

So I started taking some more math with the goal to get into a CS or SWE program. However, I have not done algebra in over 10 years and trig is turning out to be more difficult than I anticipated.





How does math tie into the Career of a software engineer? I am worried about Calculus 1-3 if I am struggling with Trig. ?





How much math do you use in your daily routine? Should I make a career change? (my other option was nursing, I am really good at memorizing) or am I simply worrying for nothing?