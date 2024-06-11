AnonUser in
Expectations from Public Job
Hi everyone,
I'm currently in the private field and I don't have security clearance. I'm curious what I should expect if I were to change to the public side of things. Currently I'm making 123k. Would they basically require me to start from the bottom since I don't have clearance or could I maintain or even make more with 5 years of experience and going into a job that will sponsor me for clearance.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You talking like government jobs?
AnonRaftSoftware Engineer
Yeah wondering if the switch is worth it if you already have experience and no security clearance.
