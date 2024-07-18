Need Help With Career Change

Hey everyone my name is Omkar. I am currently doing my bachelors in biological science (Biology) and it is my fourth year and i am supposed to graduate in 2 semesters. I have realized that i am actually not enjoying this major and i want to get into tech. Specifically into software engineering. Now i dont have any background of coding or anything related to computer science or engineering. My dream or goal is to get into the top tech companies which a lot of the people call as (FAANG). I need a guidance or a path on how i should do it and become an software engineer and crack into top tech. I have already spent a lot of money in my bio degree and im also from a poor family background. I cant spend money again on a another degree and i also dont have time to do a four year degree again. Can anyone please guide me what would be the best thing i could do and please is there someone who transitioned from biology (medicine) to software enginnering please connect with me.