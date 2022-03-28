19g616l1279xac in
Leveling w/mixed Experience
As someone who has dabbled in many fields (SWE/SRE/Cybersecurity/Mobile/ML) over the past 8 years, how would my level be decided in different roles? Would years of experience in software engineering count for leveling when applying to machine learning/data science roles? What about the reverse?
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Yeah its going to be based largely on your interview performance. Likely L4 or L5 (mid leve or senior level) at most companies. If you really well then likely senior. If you don fine to good likely mid. It's going to depend on the company as well. Smaller companies would be more likely to bump your title up.
