19g616l08rnf57 in
Senior Program Manager
Senior Program Manager / Business Productivity
SPM with product management and data project background, 0k sign on, 15% annual bonus, ~$175k base initially, Title: Senior Program Manager, Race: Black, Academic Level: MBA, Attempted Negotiation
Senior Program Manager
San Francisco
Total per year
$272K
Level
IC4
Base
$193K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$29K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
7
2917
Sort by:
Pierre18Project Manager
Hello. Do you have any certifications such as PgMP to assist with you getting your position and pay?
1
19g616l08rnf57Technical Program Manager
Background in product and MBA is all for me. I don’t see any advanced interest in certs as my team hires either.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,315