Lost all motivation for SWE as a manager.

I am a test team manager who is considered as a lead. I'm not finding fulfillment. I find everything pointless and am unable find the motivation to work. I used to have a flair for wanting to do really well at my workplace but I am unable to do that anymore. I am disappointed as there is no growth in my position in the last five years and it is likely there will be no growth in the next one year.





Market seems very tough, I am having a hard time switching to another role. Need advice on what to do.