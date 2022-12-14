Talent Orgs: How long do you take to respond to applications?

I'm not a new layoffee, but I am seeking new opportunities since passing 4 years in my current role.





Something disillusioning that I've been consistently running into is that after applying for a role that I have fully covered in my CV, bonus qualifications and all, I can go a week+ with no response.

It's reminiscent of my years spent as an unskilled laborer, which is a miserable thing to realize. After the respect and care I'd been treated with in tech so far, I'd thought I'd put those days behind me.





I realize recession looms in the air, and the job market is flooded, but my question to talent acquisition orgs is this:





How long should I expect to wait to hear back from companies about applications before I accept "they're just not that into you"?

Also, what circumstances create a situation where an applicant checks every box you've laid out on Greenhouse, but still doesn't warrant as little as "We've filled/unlisted the position you applied for, but would like for you to apply again in X months."?