Quitting due to burnout?

Would it be stupid to quit my job right now due to burnout?





This is my first job out of college, and I've been here nearly 2 years. I'm currently making ~$80k in the dfw area, but I hate my job. Management is incredibly shitty and doesn't respect work life balance.





I know the typical wisdom would be to stay until I have an offer from elsewhere, but I feel like I barely have the energy to keep up with the job search in any meaningful way.





I have a decent amount of money saved up to which I could live off of for several months if I have to, and I'm seriously considering just hitting the bricks, spending a couple of months recovering from burnout, maybe work on some personal projects I've been putting off, and trying to find a better job in a few months when I'm ready.