dietcoke in
Getting Notifs of New Posts that are Old
I am getting notifications after notifications of new posts. I get into the, space, and the latest notification is 2 days old. I feel like deleting this app if it is going to keep faking me out like this all the time. -_-
7
1238
Sort by:
19g6ul449e0m8Software Engineer
Do you sort by new? If you leave it as sorted by trending then you won't see any new ones.
2
dietcokeComputer Science at WGU
It was this, didn't think of sorting at all, since I expected to be taken to the new stuff by clicking on a notification.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,315