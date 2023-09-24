nrockhound in  
Culture at top-paying remote software engineering companies?

Hi. This isn't necessarily specific to remote.


These companies advertise well-paid, fully remote software engineering positions that I'm qualified to apply to.


  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Square

They are on my shortlist for compensation, but I know next to nothing about the culture of these places. Are there insiders who can warn me about some pros/cons?

I don't expect any place I work to be perfect,

MotherPupperSoftware Engineering Manager  
I work with someone who is an ex exec at FB. Seems like a shitshow but I'm not sure that's unique these days. They do change their direction often thus increasing/decreasing workforce in some areas often.
