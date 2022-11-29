HKeesta in
Project to Technical Program Management
I'd like to move in this direction over the course of the next year. Any suggestions on certs? (Nearly done with PMP) Any mentor or coaching programs? Any organizations that would help network and get my foot in the door? Thanks!
Chris
11
4296
Sort by:
wCic1307fJlcqpTechnical Program Manager
Assuming you currently work at a tech firm? That might be the biggest hurdle for you. If you're going into a TPM role, you'll need to demonstrate a core technical management competence.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,403