Help Choosing Between an Offer at Stripe L3 And Meta L4

I have received offers from both Stripe (L3) and Facebook (Meta - E4) and am trying to choose between the two. Facebook unfortunately downleveled me from the E5 I applied at to E4, but I'm still thrilled to have an offer.





For my region, Stripe came in at $430k/year (200/200/30) with a $50k signing bonus.





My recruiter at Meta said she was able to push everything to the max for the level but only came to $247k/year (157/87/24) with a $60k signing bonus. I was told that they want to set me up for success and moving to an L5 should be attainable fairly quickly.





I feel like choosing Stripe should be a no brainer based on the compensation difference, but my Meta recruiter did suggest that their offer may be better a better choice (of course they would say that) since the equity is liquid as Stripe is not yet public. I also have heard some stories about poor work/life balance at Stripe and they definitely seem to not be as mature of an organization as Meta.





Just curious if anyone has any thoughts or cares to weight in about working at either (or both) companies.





Thanks!