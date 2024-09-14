matgorzata in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Help Choosing Between an Offer at Stripe L3 And Meta L4

I have received offers from both Stripe (L3) and Facebook (Meta - E4) and am trying to choose between the two. Facebook unfortunately downleveled me from the E5 I applied at to E4, but I'm still thrilled to have an offer.


For my region, Stripe came in at $430k/year (200/200/30) with a $50k signing bonus.


My recruiter at Meta said she was able to push everything to the max for the level but only came to $247k/year (157/87/24) with a $60k signing bonus. I was told that they want to set me up for success and moving to an L5 should be attainable fairly quickly.


I feel like choosing Stripe should be a no brainer based on the compensation difference, but my Meta recruiter did suggest that their offer may be better a better choice (of course they would say that) since the equity is liquid as Stripe is not yet public. I also have heard some stories about poor work/life balance at Stripe and they definitely seem to not be as mature of an organization as Meta.


Just curious if anyone has any thoughts or cares to weight in about working at either (or both) companies.


Thanks!

company icon
Stripe
Software Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$430K
Level
L3
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$200K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
company icon
Facebook
Software Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$529K
Level
E4
Base
$157K
Total stock grant
$348K
Bonus
$23.6K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
2269892800Technical Program Manager  
Meta E4 is quite low. E4 in Menlo Park (highest pay city) would be $190k/$440k(over 4 years)/15% of Base for bonus
