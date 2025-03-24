Am I thinking straight?.. 🧠💻

Poll

Hello, I just wanted to reach out.

I'm currently a 2nd year student majoring in Computer Science. My goal is to really hone down into data science and machine learning. I would really like to be a machine learning scientist and I'm also into robotics as a passion. I love the idea of being able to build things, or create super cool interactive cute websites as a hobby. I was going to learn web developing and freelance while in College by the end of this year.





However, this year I don't have any internships. I'm preparing for 2026 Internships. (is what I'm telling myself). I only have very surface level knowledge. I haven't been able to focus in my C++ and last semester's Java class. I'm passing but with little knowledge due to inability to take care of myself. I'm at a community College where the foundation isn't strong. I'm transferring to University UCO after this year. I'm going to get diagnosed with ADHD soon to direct my focus to care/think/live normally. and I know my passiom for CS and technology is there. I am just starting out tbh and I feel behind. I imagine at the end of this year I want to have lots of cool projects to show. (websites/apps)





So currently, this is my plan at this exact moment.

I found a website called Roadmap.SH that includes detailed roadmaps on skills and CS roles. I was super excited to find this. I'm working through the Python Roadmap. https://roadmap.sh/ (For fun I was told that building a game on ROBLOX is easy if you know Python and how coding works).





I also found an online resource to study that is related to Machine Learning/Deep Learning I believe. "Dive into Deep Learning". https://d2l.ai/





I'm also aware that coding involves a lot of things like functions, arrays, classes inheritance. I'm not strong in this rn. My current coding knowledge is only as far as understanding conditionals. I think I could really keep studying and nail down everything else. I'm a little disappointed that I've been slow in this game of life.





What do you guys think?

I want to pull myself together and provide for my girlfriend.. ☹️ My typing speed is 110-120 WPM and I've been on computers since I was 15. Is this useful to this CS world?