Am I thinking straight?.. 🧠💻
Hello, I just wanted to reach out.
I'm currently a 2nd year student majoring in Computer Science. My goal is to really hone down into data science and machine learning. I would really like to be a machine learning scientist and I'm also into robotics as a passion. I love the idea of being able to build things, or create super cool interactive cute websites as a hobby. I was going to learn web developing and freelance while in College by the end of this year.
However, this year I don't have any internships. I'm preparing for 2026 Internships. (is what I'm telling myself). I only have very surface level knowledge. I haven't been able to focus in my C++ and last semester's Java class. I'm passing but with little knowledge due to inability to take care of myself. I'm at a community College where the foundation isn't strong. I'm transferring to University UCO after this year. I'm going to get diagnosed with ADHD soon to direct my focus to care/think/live normally. and I know my passiom for CS and technology is there. I am just starting out tbh and I feel behind. I imagine at the end of this year I want to have lots of cool projects to show. (websites/apps)
So currently, this is my plan at this exact moment.
I found a website called Roadmap.SH that includes detailed roadmaps on skills and CS roles. I was super excited to find this. I'm working through the Python Roadmap. https://roadmap.sh/ (For fun I was told that building a game on ROBLOX is easy if you know Python and how coding works).
I also found an online resource to study that is related to Machine Learning/Deep Learning I believe. "Dive into Deep Learning". https://d2l.ai/
I'm also aware that coding involves a lot of things like functions, arrays, classes inheritance. I'm not strong in this rn. My current coding knowledge is only as far as understanding conditionals. I think I could really keep studying and nail down everything else. I'm a little disappointed that I've been slow in this game of life.
What do you guys think?
I want to pull myself together and provide for my girlfriend.. ☹️ My typing speed is 110-120 WPM and I've been on computers since I was 15. Is this useful to this CS world?
LoreCivil Engineer
Things take time, don’t be so hard on yourself.
3
madscienceSoftware Engineer
This 1000%. Second year students usually do not get internships, it's super rare. And of course you're only going to know surface level stuff right now, the education is supposed to teach you more depth. Just continue to work on your passions and try not to compare or get lost in the weeds of money. It'll come if you're really working on what you care about.
1
