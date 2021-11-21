Ruby in
low code platforms?
Have any of you guys heard of low-code/no-code platforms?
I was on fishbowl the other day and saw a low-tech engineer trying to transition to a traditional dev role and got curious about low-code so I did some research. I saw that Goldman Sachs actually use it (specifically Unqork) and I did some research. It seems pretty big and can possibly make UI development a lot faster. I don't see it replacing UI developers completely but I can see that the bigger companies adapting low/no code platforms and asking their UI devs to learn it.
I low key hope my company does it too so that I can use less of JS. Sometimes it's just not worth the headache.
19g6vkvllmyk3Software Engineering Manager
Lower complexity, lower skill, and less headache seems like a great way to open the door for better profits margins by hiring less expensive, less experienced staff. That approach seems fine for fairly simple well defined problems, and certainly seems attractive for a non tech company like Goldman Sachs, but doesn't seem like a universal solution.
jinyung2Software Engineer
pretty spot on analysis of low code/no code platforms, it always seems like the biggest "missing" aspect of them is abstraction?
