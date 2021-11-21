low code platforms?

Have any of you guys heard of low-code/no-code platforms?

I was on fishbowl the other day and saw a low-tech engineer trying to transition to a traditional dev role and got curious about low-code so I did some research. I saw that Goldman Sachs actually use it (specifically Unqork) and I did some research. It seems pretty big and can possibly make UI development a lot faster. I don't see it replacing UI developers completely but I can see that the bigger companies adapting low/no code platforms and asking their UI devs to learn it.

I low key hope my company does it too so that I can use less of JS. Sometimes it's just not worth the headache.