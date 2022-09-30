d318713 in
What does it mean to "manage out employees"?
Is Zuckerberg saying managers are supposed to be giving PIP with the intent of firing people? Am I missing something or is that just awful for morale and culture?
Management out is basically a process to drive low performing employees or “low hanging fruit” out of an origami action by doing exactly what they are. Increasing expectations, tightening restrictions and forcing people out who are either barely performing or choosing not to. The hope is they will look for another opportunity voluntarily and this way Facebook doesn’t have to pay unemployment because the employees “self selected out of the company”.
Seconding this. "Managing out" is not even a management strategy, much less an effective one. It's a termination strategy.
