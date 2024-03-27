Are Engineering Management Degrees worth it for an existing EM ?

I recently attended an intro for CU Boulder Master of Engineering in Engineering Management on coursera and was introduced to the benefits of it. I attended that to see if i can gain learn some more than my current role provides. I converted from an IC to EM in the same company and know almost 75-80% of the things/processes already. But to be honest, i am not convinced if it would help to get such a degree when i'm already an EM.





Looking for some suggestions on why/when should one go for such a degree and would it be beneficial doing it? Should I look at something else ?