Red Hat cutting hundreds of jobs

https://wraltechwire.com/2023/04/24/red-hat-cutting-hundreds-of-jobs-ceo-says-in-letter-to-employees/


For those unfamiliar, Red Hat is a subsidiary of IBM and this layoff helps bring their layoff total to just under 4000 people

"We will reduce the associate base of Red Hat over the next few weeks," CEO Matt Hicks wrote in the email. He said the layoffs would be "just under 4% in total."

“We will not reduce roles directly selling to customers or building our products,” Hicks wrote. Interesting note here, sounds like mostly back end, low level folks, will get cut.
Yikes..

