ZTrope90
Red Hat cutting hundreds of jobs
https://wraltechwire.com/2023/04/24/red-hat-cutting-hundreds-of-jobs-ceo-says-in-letter-to-employees/
For those unfamiliar, Red Hat is a subsidiary of IBM and this layoff helps bring their layoff total to just under 4000 people
2
2361
bcnecoProgram Manager
“We will not reduce roles directly selling to customers or building our products,” Hicks wrote. Interesting note here, sounds like mostly back end, low level folks, will get cut.
3
DariusSoftware Engineer
Yikes..
