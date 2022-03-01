Meta hiring

19g615l08brkwb in
I am seeing a lot of Meta Recruiters reaching out to a broader list of PMs. Are they hiring like crazy?
Product Manager at Pluralsight
When I talked to the recruiter, she said they have over 300 PM positions open. Not sure what % are net new and what % are backfills. I also wonder what’s the passing rate for interviewees. It seems like there aren’t that many people who pass.
Product Manager
Yeah, pass rate is pretty low. The recruiter that reached out to me also mentioned the same.
