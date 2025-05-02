seriously in
Feeling stuck
Friends younger than me are seniors and sde 2 at FAANG meanwhile I'm still SDE 1 at a FAANG adjacent company (1.5y here) with 3.5 YOE (+0.5m internship) total.
Also, I was fullstack + cloud at previous job and here just TS/JS frontend library. I din't even get stock here and I'm sure the company is not growing.
What can I do and are there any career consultants out there?
Disclaimer: friends graduated 2-3 years before me and my previous experience was outside of US and before masters
Edit: I miss calculated my total YOE. 5 -> 3.5 + 0.5 internship
22
5794
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Totally get how you’re feeling, but don’t be too hard on yourself. Everyone’s path looks different, especially with different starting points, geographies, and opportunities. You already have 5 YOE, a solid tech stack, and FAANG-adjacent experience, and that’s not nothing. Now’s a great time to reflect, upskill if needed (maybe dive back into backend or system design), and start exploring roles that match your full potential. You’ve built a strong foundation, the next jump is yours to shape. You've got this.
34
seriouslyComputer Science
Upskill and practice is next💪🏻
3
