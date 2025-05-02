Feeling stuck

Friends younger than me are seniors and sde 2 at FAANG meanwhile I'm still SDE 1 at a FAANG adjacent company (1.5y here) with 3.5 YOE (+0.5m internship) total.





Also, I was fullstack + cloud at previous job and here just TS/JS frontend library. I din't even get stock here and I'm sure the company is not growing.





What can I do and are there any career consultants out there?





Disclaimer: friends graduated 2-3 years before me and my previous experience was outside of US and before masters





Edit: I miss calculated my total YOE. 5 -> 3.5 + 0.5 internship