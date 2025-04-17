ashilpi in
Internship AWS vs Salesforce
Hello guys,
I am a CS student at UT Austin,
Company & Role
AWS Summer 2026: General SWE Intern, 53 hourly/5k housing
Salesforce Summer 2026: AI Intern, 45 hourly
I want to pursue AI since it has more potential for the future, but is it really worth turning down a FAANG offer? ps. not really worried about compensation
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Do you know what kind of work you'd be doing as an "AI Intern?" With how much Salesforce has been pushing AI, I fear it'd be just a title thing and not actually lead to much learning about AI work beyond just being a SWE intern.
