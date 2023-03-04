Moelwis in
Is school the only way for SE?
I am learning software engineering on my own, without actually going to school. Is learning on my own a waste of time? And is school the only way? Do you know any self-taught people in who work in the tech industry in general?
Software Engineer at Amazon
I have a associates degree in networking from a community college. I work at Amazon now making $270k TC. I’d say that you don’t need a CS degree in this field.
Full-Stack Software Engineer at Amazon
Very similar situation for me. I have an Accounting degree and work at Amazon.
