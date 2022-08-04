19g615kywmgbmz in  
How to be better at communication?

I am a swe, not a native English speaker but knows decent level of English. But I struggle communicating things at work. 
Any tips to improve communication skills? Are there any courses or training?
Thanks would be much helpful. 
yukumataSoftware Engineer  
Yep I'm having the same thing. Especially when my team mates use a lot of acronyms.
SiskoQuality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer  
Just like coding, or any skill, the best way to get better is to practice. Find a team member you like and ask to practice with them.

Additionally, the best thing I ever did for my communication was join an improv comedy club and took improv courses. It really sharpens your brain and helps you think quickly on the spot and unlocks your creativity. This tip is obviously not for everyone. It was just useful for me.
1

