What should I do now?

Hey all,





I graduated college in 2022 with a BS in CS and a minor in math and haven't had any luck finding a job. I have redone my resume 100+ times working with recruiters and industry vets on it, done a ton of networking, reached out to recruiters, connections, and connection's connections on linkedIn asking for help or advice. I understand the industry and economy are in turmoil right now so i have decided to give up the job hunt, find a part time job to make do for now, hone my skills, and try again next year. So my question to you all is what should I become an expert at? What industries do you foresee booming in the next couple years? Do you have any advice?





Thanks in advance!