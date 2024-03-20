dmahns in
What should I do now?
Hey all,
I graduated college in 2022 with a BS in CS and a minor in math and haven't had any luck finding a job. I have redone my resume 100+ times working with recruiters and industry vets on it, done a ton of networking, reached out to recruiters, connections, and connection's connections on linkedIn asking for help or advice. I understand the industry and economy are in turmoil right now so i have decided to give up the job hunt, find a part time job to make do for now, hone my skills, and try again next year. So my question to you all is what should I become an expert at? What industries do you foresee booming in the next couple years? Do you have any advice?
Thanks in advance!
dr1234ML / AI
You have to understand what the problem is why you don't get a job. You are also not describing where you are stuck. Does noone respond to your application? Did you apply to jobs that fit your experience, etc.
dmahnsSoftware Engineer
Always no responses, and yes I am applying to jobs that fit my experience but there aren't many of those out there right now since I have been self employed for the past two years not able to find a job...
