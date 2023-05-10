FrogsUmbrella in
ML opportunities in automotive
Hi I'm an entry level software engineer in the automotive field and I'm wondering if there's any applications of machine learning in the automotive sector. Any advice with getting into machine learning and applying it would be great
sentinelbitSoftware Engineer
Not completely certain about this but you could check what they are doing in F1 (Formula 1 racing), that's where the most advanced automotive tech is being used. They sure do a lot of simulation work which seems like an obvious use case for ML.
