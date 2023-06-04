Bek Pont in
Looking for recommendations in buying small side projects from acquia.com or similar
Hi,
I am looking to buying a small side project or projects from acquire.com or similar marketplaces. However, I don't have any experience in buying a startup. I am a software engineer with over 12 years of experience with over 6 years of Tech Lead, Chief Architect and Principal Engineer positions.
I'd like to hear from people who have experienced buying startups from marketplace, and would like to know what to pay attention and expectations.
