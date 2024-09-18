chuuj516 in  
Product Manager  

23andMe Board quits en masse

After CEO Wojciki decided to take the company private after dwindling interest and value—and failed—the board of independent directors announced that they've lost faith and are "done."


Interesting read, the article brings up some specific reasons why 23andMe's value sank so hard over the years but it seems like a case of mismanagement, especially with the board quitting all at once due to the CEO's decisions.


https://techcrunch.com/2024/09/17/23andme-sees-independent-board-directors-quit-en-masse/

23andMe, the personal genomics company, went public in early 2021 via a merger with a blank check company that valued it at $3.5 billion. Then its

1
2149
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
Compromises millions of peoples' personal data, then leaves with no consequences. #America
4

