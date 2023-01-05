More layoffs incoming: Salesforce, Amazon, and Vimeo have already announced

The start of the new year likely means the continuation of the cuts from last year before the holiday season. Some companies are gearing up to do their second or third cut within the span of a few months.





Intel recently did a few waves of layoffs. Other companies like Google haven't even done their first set of layoffs yet, and so employees are sitting in anticipation. I hear from my Google friends that it's pretty much everyone's hallway conversation there. Everyone's just hoping it isn't them.