Referral in cybersecurity

Hi!
I'm currently a senior in college graduating this upcoming December.
This summer I had the wonderful experience working in the field of information and cyber security as a software engineer for a large bank.
I believe I have much more to learn regarding this field and I'm willing to learn more.
I have Azure Fundamentals certification. I'm currently pursuing CompTIA security+. I would also continue to go for higher education in the field.
If anyone can give advice regarding how to navigate this massive field or can offer a referral in such position it would be greatly appreciated.
I saved this thread from a while back, hope it helps: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/Ks83qC/cybersecurity-related-internship
