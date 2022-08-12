Referral in cybersecurity

I'm currently a senior in college graduating this upcoming December.

This summer I had the wonderful experience working in the field of information and cyber security as a software engineer for a large bank.





I believe I have much more to learn regarding this field and I'm willing to learn more.





I have Azure Fundamentals certification. I'm currently pursuing CompTIA security+. I would also continue to go for higher education in the field.





If anyone can give advice regarding how to navigate this massive field or can offer a referral in such position it would be greatly appreciated.

