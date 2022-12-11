YetAnotherDS in  
Salary negotiation conditioned to adding more value

Hey there 👋

In the coming months I will be two years at my current job and I want to bring the topic of a salary increase to my manager. 

I heard from other colleagues that a common question would be "what added value will I bring if they increase my salary".

Has anyone been asked this question? How would you suggest answering this?

Thanks!

neyxbsid  
The way it works is, you take more responsibility. Manage and drive things by yourself. From my experience its more about, "Are you already performing at higher pay grade?". If they think yes, then chances of getting hikes are more.

Although imo, if payraise is primary motive looking to switch companies will give higher compensation.
YetAnotherDS  
Good points, thanks. I’ll prepare a mix between why I’m performing already at a higher pay and propose what other things I can take on my plate. I’m aiming for a 15-20% raise, changing job for that seems like an overkill.
