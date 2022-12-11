YetAnotherDS in
Salary negotiation conditioned to adding more value
Hey there 👋
In the coming months I will be two years at my current job and I want to bring the topic of a salary increase to my manager.
I heard from other colleagues that a common question would be "what added value will I bring if they increase my salary".
Has anyone been asked this question? How would you suggest answering this?
Thanks!
YetAnotherDSData Scientist
Good points, thanks. I’ll prepare a mix between why I’m performing already at a higher pay and propose what other things I can take on my plate. I’m aiming for a 15-20% raise, changing job for that seems like an overkill.
Although imo, if payraise is primary motive looking to switch companies will give higher compensation.